US Law Firm Leasing Back on Course as Firm Leaders Refocus o...

With U.S. legal sector leasing activity up during the third quarter, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer's new lease in New York was the largest signed during the three-month period, and Kirkland & Ellis inked two of the largest with expansions in New York and Los Angeles.The Savills U.S. Law Firm Activity Report Q3 2022 found that legal sector lease activity in key U.S. markets "seems to be back on course," with a total of 1.7 million square feet of space leased during the quarter, which is slightly more than 1.6 million during Q2 and equaling the quarterly average of 1.6 million for the last four years.

November 10, 2022, 4:59 PM