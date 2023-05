News From Law.com

After a slump during the pandemic, U.S. law firm leasing activity hit a record level in 2022, and activity boomed during the first quarter of 2023 with leasing volume higher than in any previously recorded Q1, a new report finds. The Cushman & Wakefield 2023 Legal Sector Leasing Trends report found that leasing in the legal sector totaled 14.682 million square feet in 2022, up from less than 11 million in both 2020 and 2021.

Georgia

May 10, 2023, 1:00 PM

nature of claim: /