US Labor Departments Proposal, If Adopted, Could Spark Litig...

The U.S. Labor Department released a proposal that experts predict would increase litigation as it makes it more likely for gig drivers, as well as those in other professions, such as homecare and construction, to be classified as payroll employees rather than independent contractors. Porpoise Evans, a partner at Weiss Serota in Miami, is an expert in labor and employment litigation. Evans considered the impact the proposal would have on independent contractors who are currently at a rideshare company.

Automotive

October 12, 2022, 1:29 PM