News From Law.com

A U.S. district judge has unsealed a plea agreement for one of the key defendants in a terrorism and kidnapping case that stemmed from a cross-country search for a missing toddler that ended with a 2018 raid on a squalid compound in northern New Mexico. The documents were made public Thursday, just days after a jury convicted four other family members in what prosecutors had called a "sick end-of-times scheme."

Georgia

October 20, 2023, 6:56 PM

nature of claim: /