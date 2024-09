News From Law.com

A Manhattan federal judge has sanctioned a Long Island lawyer who continued litigation against Dutch airline KLM despite knowing his client's claims were baseless. U.S. District Court Judge Ronnie Abrams of the Southern District of New York on Monday fined plaintiff's lawyer Spencer Sheehan $1,000 – finding he had acted with "subjective bad faith" as allegations in his client's lawsuit were "demonstrably false."

September 25, 2024, 5:22 PM