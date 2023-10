News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York on Monday rejected a request from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's attorneys to adjourn his trial, now in its third week, while Bankman-Fried obtains better access to the medication Adderall to help him focus.

October 16, 2023, 5:54 PM

