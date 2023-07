News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos of the Southern District of New York on Friday ordered that a lawsuit involving ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and one of Giuliani's former employees should return to Manhattan Supreme Court, less than a month after Giuliani filed to remove the matter to federal court.

New York

July 07, 2023, 1:44 PM

