The auto repair shop owner who paid a former employee with 91,500 oily pennies has been ordered by a judge to pay nearly 4 million more cents. A federal judge ruled that Miles Walker, who owns A OK Walker Autoworks in Peachtree City, owes $39,934 to nine workers for unpaid overtime and damages. Attorneys for Walker agreed to the payments to settle a civil lawsuit brought by the U.S. Labor Department that accused Walker of retaliating against a former employee.

Georgia

June 21, 2023, 1:38 PM

