A federal judge in Florida on Monday dismissed a controversial effort which had allowed a federal judge to oversee documents taken from the home of former President Donald Trump. The order, signed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, cites an earlier order from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals which found the judge lacked jurisdiction to grant Trump's request for a special master's review.

Government

December 12, 2022, 12:37 PM