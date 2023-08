News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff of the Southern District of New York dismissed a shareholder class action suit concerning JPMorgan's prior work for Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday, finding that the plaintiffs failed to make a demand on the bank's board before filing suit or show that doing so would be futile.

Banking & Financial Services

August 10, 2023, 4:13 PM

