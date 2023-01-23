US Judge Dismisses Hotel Rwanda Activists Kidnapping and Tor...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., dismissed claims against the Rwandan government and its leadership filed by the currently incarcerated humanitarian and activist Paul Rusesabagina. Rusesabagina's humanitarian work, including housing more than 1,200 Hutu and Tutsi refugees during the 1990s, became the subject of the award-winning 2004 movie "Hotel Rwanda." Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Leon said that it was a matter of foreign and head of state immunity.

