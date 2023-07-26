US Judge Delays Approval of Hunter Biden Plea Deal, Demandin...

News From Law.com

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika said Wednesday she'll need more information before deciding whether to approve Hunter Biden's plea deal. Biden, represented by Chris Clark of Clark Smith Villazor, entered a not guilty plea at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, with his defense counsel saying the guilty plea he intended to enter on misdemeanor tax charges was contingent on the plea and diversion agreements reached with the Department of Justice last month.

Delaware

July 26, 2023, 2:32 PM

