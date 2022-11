News From Law.com

New York City will retain control over Rikers Island for now, Manhattan U.S. District Court Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain ruled Thursday. The decision is the latest in a protracted court battle in which lawyers for Legal Aid continue to request a federal receiver be appointed to enact reform in the troubled jail. Eighteen people have died in New York City jails this year alone.

New York

November 17, 2022, 5:11 PM