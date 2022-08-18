New Suit

Defense contractor US International Development Consortium filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Connecticut District Court accusing a former employee of corruption. The suit arises out of defendant Muneam Hantoosh's management of a USIDC logistics support team in connection with Iraq's Integrated Air Defense System. The complaint accuses Hantoosh of coercing team members into paying monthly funds which were diverted to a high-ranking Iraqi general's daughter. The suit further accuses Hantoosh of diverting funds to pay family members, demanding kickbacks from subcontractors and misappropriating confidential information to set up a competing contracting business. The complaint was filed by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01044, US International Development Consortium Inc. v. Hantoosh et al.

Construction & Engineering

August 18, 2022, 12:49 PM