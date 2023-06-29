US High Courts Mallory Ruling Could Mean Busier Courts in Pa...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court's Tuesday ruling on Pennsylvania's "consent-by-registration" law could make Philadelphia an even more popular site for personal injury plaintiffs to file suit. But first the statute has another legal hurdle to survive. While the sharply divided high court determined Pennsylvania's law does not violate the due process clause of the Constitution's 14th Amendment, Justice Samuel Alito Jr. suggested in a concurring opinion that the statute may overly restrict interstate commerce.

