News From Law.com

The Justice Department has secured a $9 million settlement with Ameris Bank over allegations that it avoided underwriting mortgages in predominantly Black and Latino communities in Jacksonville, Florida, and discouraged people there from getting home loans. The bank denied violating fair lending laws and said it wanted to avoid litigation by agreeing to the deal, which does not include civil monetary penalties.

October 19, 2023, 2:02 PM

nature of claim: /