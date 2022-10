News From Law.com

The U.S. government agreed to pay $125 million to settle a long-standing class action brought over fees to access court records through PACER, or Public Access Public Access to Court Electronic Records. The settlement, filed on Tuesday, would provide up to $350 for each of an estimated 400,000 class members. Although the settlement doesn't provide injunctive relief, the lawsuit spurred changes from the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts and Congress.

Connecticut

October 11, 2022, 8:28 PM