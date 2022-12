New Suit

US Foods Holding, a supplier for food and kitchen instruments to restaurants nationwide, sued Nakia Price and Turkey Leg Hut & Company LLC Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over a disputed agricultural transaction. The court case, pertaining to alleged unpaid invoices, was filed by Cozen O'Connor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06759, US Foods, Inc. v. The Turkey Leg Hut & Company LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 02, 2022, 11:27 AM