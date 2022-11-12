New Suit - Contract

US Foods Holding, a supplier for food and kitchen instruments to restaurants nationwide, sued Remcoda LLC Friday in New York Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The case, filed by Baker & Hostetler, seeks over $10 million in damages in connection with the plaintiff's purchase of Nitrile gloves from the defendant during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the suit, the gloves supplied by Remcoda were vinyl, not Nitrile, and the defendant has refused to refund US Foods' payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09663, US Foods, Inc. v. Remcoda, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 12, 2022, 8:52 PM