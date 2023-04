New Suit - Contract

US Foods Holding, a supplier for food and kitchen instruments to restaurants nationwide, sued Charter 1 Foods Inc. and Teresa Watkins on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, over alleged unpaid invoices, was filed by Cozen O'Connor. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02142, US Foods, Inc. v. Charter 1 Foods Inc. f/k/a Charter 1 Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 05, 2023, 1:55 PM

Plaintiffs

US Foods, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Charter 1 Foods Inc. f/k/a Charter 1 Inc.

Teresa Watkins

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract