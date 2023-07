New Suit - Contract

US Foods sued Boston Market, Engage Brands and Jignesh N. Pandya IV for breach of contract on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Smith Gambrell & Russell, seeks over $10.5 million in allegedly unpaid invoices for food products, plus over $800,000 in deferred interest under a promissory note. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04790, US Foods Inc. v. Boston Market Corp. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 24, 2023, 6:42 PM

Plaintiffs

US Foods, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Smith, Gambrell & Russell

defendants

Boston Market Corporation

Engage Brands, LLC

Jignesh N Pandya, IV

nature of claim: 891/over a disputed agricultural transaction