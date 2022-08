New Suit - Contract

US Foods Holding, a restaurant food supplier, sued Butler Hospitality and CEO Tim Gjonbalic Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Cozen O'Connor, contends that Butler owes nearly $1 million in outsanding balances. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04569, US Foods, Inc. v. B Hospitality Corp. d/b/a Butler Hospitality et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 26, 2022, 6:43 PM