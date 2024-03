News From Law.com

U.S. law firm leasing activity hit a record level in 2023, up by more than 50% when compared with the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021, and the number of new leases far exceeds renewals, Cushman & Wakefield finds in its U.S. Legal Sector Leasing Report.New York and Chicago were the hottest markets for leases signed in 2023, and when considering other major markets, the largest declines in leasing activity were in Houston and Dallas.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 20, 2024, 5:12 PM

nature of claim: /