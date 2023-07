News From Law.com International

Non-U.K.-based law firms make up almost half of the largest legal institutions in the U.K., according to inaugural rankings by Law.com International. Ranking the largest global firms by only their U.K. revenue, the research shows 12 of the top 30 are U.S.-based, meaning they have more lawyers in the U.S. than in any other single country, while a further two are Asia-based.

United Kingdom

July 17, 2023, 5:18 AM

