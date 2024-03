News From Law.com International

U.S. law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has expanded its lobbying work to back Saudi Arabia's NEOM project, a significant $500 billion high-tech development along the Red Sea. Brownstein's role was revealed in compliance with the federal Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), a U.S. law requiring law firms, lobbyists, and similar entities to publicly disclose certain activities conducted on behalf of foreign clients.

Middle East / Africa

March 12, 2024, 11:39 AM

