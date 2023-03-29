U.S. Fifth Circuit Splits On Reasonable Explanation As Proce...

News From Law.com

In a criminal case where the sentencing judge had no role in a compassionate release motion because of a transfer, a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit panel split on whether the second judge's brief assessment constitutes procedural error. The majority opinion affirmed U.S. District Judge David Counts' denial of the compassionate release request of a convicted drug dealer serving a 23-year sentence. The dissent in the United States v. McMaryion published opinion argued Counts erred in not fully explaining his reasons for the denial. The case puts a spotlight on the Fifth District's back-and-forth history and lack of uniformity in addressing the issue of reasonable articulation by district court judges that are handed off cases post-sentencing.

Government

March 29, 2023, 4:41 PM

nature of claim: /