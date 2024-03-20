U.S. Fifth Circuit Punts Oil and Gas Royalty Spat to Texas S...

News From Law.com

Texas Supreme Court justices heard argument on an oil and gas lease issue that stymied the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and has Texas mineral owners and energy producers butting heads. Land and mineral owners have raised a novel challenge that is based on their reading of a state supreme court 2021 decision, Bluestone Nat. Res. II LLC v. Randle. The case led the Fifth Circuit to certify to the high court the question: "After Randle, can a market-value-at-the-well lease contain an off-lease-use-of-gas clause and a free-on-lease-use clause be interpreted to allow for deduction of gas off lease in the post production process?"

Energy

March 20, 2024, 4:26 PM

