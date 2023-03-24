U.S. Fifth Circuit Gives States Loophole That Castrates Taki...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has created law that lets states avoid compensating property owners for assets it takes, according to a dissent joined by five judges of the circuit. Counsel for the plaintiffs are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to look into Devillier v. Texas, a case where the entire court in a majority vote refused to rehear a ruling that left no lower court recourse for landowners whose property was flooded by a state highway project. Bob McNamara of the Institute for Justice and co-counsel of record on the plaintiffs' writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court said a three-judge Fifth Circuit panel "created one weird trick that allows states to extinguish takings claims."

March 24, 2023, 9:47 PM

