U.S. Fifth Circuit: Elon Musk Tweets Affirmed as Threat Agai...

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld an administrative law finding that Elon Musk unlawfully threatened union organizers at the Fremont, California Tesla auto manufacturing plant. The Fifth Circuit also upheld a National Labor Relations Board finding that Tesla wrongfully fired a union organizer. The opinion of a Fifth Circuit panel declined, however, to reverse the NLRB administrative board's finding that Tesla did not unlawfully solicit and promise to remedy grievances in response to a safety petition; the United Auto Workers had argued the board abused its discretion but the Fifth Circuit said that finding was supported by substantial evidence.

April 03, 2023

