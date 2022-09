New Suit - Employment

The University of Texas was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleges gender wage disparity and other wage-and-hour violations on behalf of a former associate professor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-00210, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. The University Of Texas Permian Basin.

Government

September 28, 2022, 7:18 PM