New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued TJM Properties Inc., a real estate acquisition and management firm specializing in hotels and senior living facilities, and Princess Martha LLC Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit contends that the defendants discriminated against a potential hire by refusing to hire her based on her disability. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02182, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. The Princess Martha, LLC et al.

Government

September 21, 2022, 11:39 AM