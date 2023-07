New Suit - Employment Discrimination

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued IT company Tech Mahindra Americas Inc. Friday in New York Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of refusing to hire a qualified job applicant due to his disability. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-06397, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc.

July 14, 2023

