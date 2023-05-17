New Suit - Employment

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued 10 Swami's Cafe restaurants Wednesday in California Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment against female employees, including alleged inappropriate touching and sexual advances. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00902, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Swami's 101 LLC et al.

Government

May 17, 2023, 3:11 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

defendants

Does 1-10, Inclusive

Honeys Bistro, LLC

Swami's 101 LLC

Swami's Carlsbad LLC

Swami's Downtown LLC

Swami's Escondido LLC

Swami's Hillcrest LLC

Swami's La Mesa LLC

Swami's North Park LLC

Swami's Oceanside LLC

Swami's Vista LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination