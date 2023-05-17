The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued 10 Swami's Cafe restaurants Wednesday in California Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment against female employees, including alleged inappropriate touching and sexual advances. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00902, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Swami's 101 LLC et al.
May 17, 2023, 3:11 PM