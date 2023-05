New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court against Sunnybrook Educational Association. The court action was brought on behalf of an employee claiming racial bias. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02804, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Sunnybrook Educational Association, Iea-Nea.

Government

May 04, 2023, 2:20 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Plaintiffs

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

defendants

Sunnybrook Educational Association, Iea-Nea

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination