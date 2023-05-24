New Suit - Employment

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Red Barchetta LLC, doing business as Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Monday in West Virginia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was brought on behalf of a former housekeeper who contends that she was not reinstated after she was furloughed in 2020 due to her asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) diagnosis. The case is 2:23-cv-00008, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Red Barchetta LLC.

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

U.S. Attorney'S Office - Whg

Eeoc - Baltimore Field Office

Red Barchetta LLC

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA