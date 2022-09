New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Radiant Services Corp. and BaronHR Tuesday in California Central District Court. The complaint alleges a pattern of disability, race and gender-based bias. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06517, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Radiant Services Corp. et al.

Government

September 13, 2022, 1:33 PM