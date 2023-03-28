New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued e-commerce recycling company PRC Industries Inc. Tuesday in Nevada District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit claims the company subjected two of its employees to pervasive and unwelcome conduct based on their race, creating a hostile work environment. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00135, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. PRC Industries, Inc. Corp.

Government

March 28, 2023, 4:05 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

defendants

Prc Industries, Inc. Corp

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination