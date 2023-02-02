New Suit - Employment

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Domino's Pizza Thursday in New York Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action, brought on behalf of charging party Andrew D. Ross, accuses the company of maintaining a work environment which is hostile to Black employees. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00111, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Parris Pizza Company, LLC.

Government

February 02, 2023, 12:11 PM