New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued CB Foods Inc. and Pacific Culinary Group Inc. Friday in California Central District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of subjecting a class of individuals, both female and male, to pervasive sexual harassment and hostile work environments on the basis of sex. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03018, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Pacific Culinary Group, Inc. et al.

Government

April 21, 2023, 3:26 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Plaintiffs

defendants

CB Foods, Inc.

Does 1 -10, inclusive

Pacific Culinary Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination