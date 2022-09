New Suit - Employment

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Eli Lilly subsidiary Lilly USA LLC Monday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit accuses Lilly of intentionally under-hiring applicants for sales representative positions based on their age. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01882, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Lilly USA, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 26, 2022, 3:34 PM