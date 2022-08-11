New Suit - Employment

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Lacey's Place, a gaming parlor company, on Thursday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit accuses the company of paying female district managers at lower rates than their male counterparts. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02161, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Lacey's Place LLC Series Midlothian d/b/a Lacey's Place.

