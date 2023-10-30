Who Got The Work

Merry E. Lindberg of FordHarrison has entered an appearance for Kanes Furniture LLC in a pending lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over an alleged pattern of gender-based employment discrimination. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in Florida Middle District Court, contends that the defendant has a practice of discriminating against women for delivery driver and warehouse associate positions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, is 8:23-cv-02067, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Kanes Furniture, LLC.

October 30, 2023, 11:32 AM

