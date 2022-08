New Suit - Employment Class Action

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed an employment discrimination class action against Justin Vineyards & Winery and The Wonderful Co. Thursday in California Central District Court. The defendants are accused of sexual harassment toward women employees. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06039, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Justin Vineyards & Winery LLC et al.

Government

August 25, 2022, 1:40 PM