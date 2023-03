New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued J&M Industries Inc. Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action was brought on behalf of a former purchasing agent who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to age-based employment discrimination. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01100, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. J&M Industries, Inc.

Government

March 30, 2023, 11:12 AM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

defendants

J&M Industries, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination