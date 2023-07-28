The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Blue Sky Management Co.; Gibson, Greco, and Wood; and Hooters of Louisiana on Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint accuses the defendants of subjecting employees to frequent racial harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02864, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Hooters of Louisiana, LLC et al.
Government
July 28, 2023, 3:45 PM