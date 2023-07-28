New Suit - Employment Discrimination

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Blue Sky Management Co.; Gibson, Greco, and Wood; and Hooters of Louisiana on Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint accuses the defendants of subjecting employees to frequent racial harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02864, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Hooters of Louisiana, LLC et al.

Plaintiffs

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

defendants

Blue Sky Management Company, LLC

Gibson, Greco, and Wood, Ltd.

Hooters of Louisiana, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination