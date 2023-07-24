Who Got The Work

Jonathan A. Beckerman and Nicole Vescova of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for assisted living and rehabilitation facility operator Hobe Sound Realty Holdings in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed June 8 in Florida Middle District Court by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of a woman who claims the defendant refused to hire her because of her nationality. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr., is 6:23-cv-01078, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Hobe Sound OPCO, LLC et al.

Government

July 24, 2023, 4:25 AM

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Hobe Sound OPCO, LLC

Hobe Sound Realty Holdings, LLC

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination