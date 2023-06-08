New Suit - Employment

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed an employment lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court against Hobe Sound Realty Holdings, operator of an assisted living and rehabilitation facility. The court action was filed on behalf of a woman who claims the defendant refused to hire her because of her nationality. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01078, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Hobe Sound OPCO, LLC et al.

Government

June 08, 2023, 6:04 PM

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Hobe Sound OPCO, LLC

Hobe Sound Realty Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination