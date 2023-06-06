New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed an employment lawsuit against electrical contractor Hatzel & Buehler in New Jersey District Court on Tuesday. The lawsuit asserts that the defendant's vice president refused to consider older applicants for project manager and estimator positions. The lawsuit further alleges that the vice president told third-party recruiters that the defendant would not consider candidates with over 25 years of experience. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03093, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Hatzel & Buehler Inc.

Government

June 06, 2023, 1:17 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

defendants

Hatzel & Buehler, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination