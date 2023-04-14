New Suit - Employment

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana Inc. Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint accuses the defendant of discharging an employee and refusing to rehire her because of disability. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01261, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana, Inc.

Government

April 14, 2023, 1:19 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

defendants

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA