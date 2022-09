New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued construction company Goodsell/Wilkins Tuesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of two plaintiffs alleging race and gender-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01765, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. et al.

Government

September 27, 2022, 2:06 PM